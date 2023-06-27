National Bank of Canada FI Sells 20,338 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,338 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 9,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.8% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 6,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 185,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,218,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $286.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.25. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

