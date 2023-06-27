National Bank of Canada FI Sells 2,298 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,989,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,538,000 after purchasing an additional 161,817 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,831,000 after acquiring an additional 98,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,820,000 after acquiring an additional 302,363 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,031,000. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,268,000 after acquiring an additional 582,198 shares in the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $108.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.76. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $111.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0138 per share. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

