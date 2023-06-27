National Bank of Canada FI Sells 243,880 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,880 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 493.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after acquiring an additional 763,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,735,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 2,354.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,249,000 after acquiring an additional 371,582 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in MongoDB by 87.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after acquiring an additional 325,136 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $379.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of -81.37 and a beta of 1.04. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $398.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.74 and a 200-day moving average of $240.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,209.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,667 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,209.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,355,647.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,856 shares of company stock worth $27,327,511 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.75.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

