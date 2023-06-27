National Bank of Canada FI Sells 25,660 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,660 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $104.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.58.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.