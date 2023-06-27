National Bank of Canada FI Sells 3,001 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,161 shares of company stock valued at $51,650,397 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $223.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.88. The company has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $242.65.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.