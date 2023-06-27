National Bank of Canada FI Sells 392,774 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,044 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 392,774 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

