National Bank of Canada FI Sells 49,191 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,210 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 49,191 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after buying an additional 2,294,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,269,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after purchasing an additional 351,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $191.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

