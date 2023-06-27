National Bank of Canada FI Sells 5,831 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DraftKings from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DraftKings from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.52.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,339,031 shares of company stock worth $31,850,403. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

