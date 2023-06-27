Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 499.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,598 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 273.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,390.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.26. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

