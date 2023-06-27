Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $448.04 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

