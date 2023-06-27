OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $119,000 in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

