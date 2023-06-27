Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 963,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.74% of Olin worth $53,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Olin by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Olin by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Olin by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Olin Stock Up 1.9 %

OLN stock opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.