One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 99,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 739,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,593,000 after acquiring an additional 28,590 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.32. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The stock has a market cap of $425.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.