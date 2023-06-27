Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 17,345 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,345 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.7% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $188.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

