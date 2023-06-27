Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Position Raised by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.53% of Pathward Financial worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

CASH opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $52.71.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

