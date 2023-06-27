Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,155 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.62% of Patterson Companies worth $42,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,778,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 768,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 666,877 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,447,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,635,000 after acquiring an additional 597,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,847,000 after acquiring an additional 587,570 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 375,904 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

PDCO stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $32.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $111,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,380.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

