Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 4,270.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,730 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.27% of Paycom Software worth $48,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Paycom Software by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $310.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.11 and a 52-week high of $402.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.