Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,697,250 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after acquiring an additional 826,668 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,933,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $190,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,854 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth $161,666,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,777,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $136,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730,286 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 139.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,808,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $133,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289,700 shares during the period. 11.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBR. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PBR stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $26.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.336 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 39.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.