Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.3% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $96.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.08. The stock has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

