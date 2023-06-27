Phocas Financial Corp. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 854,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,996,488 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $118.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.38. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.90.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.