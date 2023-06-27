Powers Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

NYSE:XOM opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $421.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

