Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Holdings Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,642,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.38% of Premier worth $53,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at $24,419,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 415,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after acquiring an additional 390,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at $10,861,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.91 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINC. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

