Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 540.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,005 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.28% of Primo Water worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 556.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of PRMW opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.04 million. Analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

