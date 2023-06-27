Private Trust Co. NA Has $114,000 Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 168.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 306,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 52.2% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 78,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 39,170 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RQI opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

