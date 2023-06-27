Private Trust Co. NA Has $94,000 Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Five Below were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Five Below by 3,530.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $505,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,791.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.29, for a total value of $2,021,642.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,896.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $505,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,791.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,461 shares of company stock valued at $6,060,850 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $196.58 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.60.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on FIVE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.22.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

