Private Trust Co. NA Sells 208 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Ossiam raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

