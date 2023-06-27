Professional Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the first quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning increased its holdings in Apple by 5.9% in the first quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 9,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Price Performance

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $185.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $188.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

