Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333,030 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.08% of Pure Storage worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 46.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,650,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,166,000 after purchasing an additional 525,165 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 428,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,186.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 7,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $283,838.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 7,567 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $283,838.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 9,097 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $332,586.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,549 shares of company stock worth $5,325,722. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

