Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.03.

Realty Income Stock Up 2.0 %

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Shares of O opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11.

The firm also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.