Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,690 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 125,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 28,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.13. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11.

The business also recently declared a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.03.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

