Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Boosted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $784.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $764.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $760.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $563.82 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $811.00 to $816.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.73.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,302. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

