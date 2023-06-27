Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Position Decreased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Repligen by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,615,000 after buying an additional 142,480 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Repligen by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $150.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $144.20 and a one year high of $262.26.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,605.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

