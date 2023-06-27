Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,583,609,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610,726 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,959 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $117,087,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9,081.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,232,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,991 shares during the period. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.3 %

RY stock opened at $93.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.38%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.



