S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $8.85 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.4% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $118.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

