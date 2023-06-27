Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.95.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

