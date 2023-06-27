Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,036,000. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 213,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28,797 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $49.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

