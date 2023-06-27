Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Position Increased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,888 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

