Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Insider Activity

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,723 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $108.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.17. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $117.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.