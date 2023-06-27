Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 960 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $118.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

