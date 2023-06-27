Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 229 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 854,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,996,488. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $118.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.90.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.