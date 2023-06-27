Spinnaker Trust Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.