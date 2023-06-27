Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,467 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Target were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,866,000 after acquiring an additional 120,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $966,059,000 after acquiring an additional 183,575 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $134.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.



