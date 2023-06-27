Telemus Capital LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.80. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

