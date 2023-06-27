Telemus Capital LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,666.7% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.71.

TDG opened at $855.34 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $858.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $794.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $733.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $17,513,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,477 shares of company stock valued at $29,498,594 in the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

