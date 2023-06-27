Telemus Capital LLC Increases Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 976.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.12. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

