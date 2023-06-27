Telemus Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 478.5% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after buying an additional 569,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after buying an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,879,000 after buying an additional 252,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,666,000 after buying an additional 248,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after buying an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $354.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.48.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens upgraded Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.