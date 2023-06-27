Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 655 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Markel Group by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,678.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,335.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,344.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1,329.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,458.56.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.23 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

