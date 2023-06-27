Telemus Capital LLC Sells 5,320 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

