The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $156.81 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.10 and a 200-day moving average of $154.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

