The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2023

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,450,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,003,000 after buying an additional 733,836 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 51,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

